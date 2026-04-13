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LG Dishwasher Stainless Steel Filter
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the lower rack and position the bottom spray arm so a wider vee is open to the front.
Turn the inner filter counter-clockwise and take out the assembled inner filter and stainless steel filter.
With the filters removed, check the sump opening and remove any foreign materials, if needed.
STEP 2
Clean the filters with a soft brush under running water.
Reassemble the filters before reinstalling them.
STEP 3
To clean the assembled filters, position the spray arm so the wider vee is toward the front.
Fit the filters back into the filter holder and secure them by turning the inner filter clockwise until it clicks into place.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
265 x 160 x 18
Net Weight (g)
81
GENERAL
Category
Filter
Part Number
MDJ64544303
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