LG Dishwasher Lower Spray Arm
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Open the door and remove the lower rack.
Open the door and remove the lower rack.
Using a screwdriver, remove two screws assembled
to the lower nozzle.
Using a screwdriver, remove two screws assembled to the lower nozzle.
Remove the lower nozzle from the product.
Remove the lower nozzle from the product.
Assemble the new Lower Nozzle with the thick part facing forward as shown on the left.
Assemble the new Lower Nozzle with the thick part facing forward as shown on the left.
Assemble two screws.
Assemble two screws.
Turn the Lower Nozzle by hand to make sure it is assembled properly.
Turn the Lower Nozzle by hand to make sure it is assembled properly.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
360 x 60 x 290
GENERAL
Part Number
agm30057106
