LG Dishwasher Upper Spray Arm

AGM30057109
Key Features

  • LG Dishwashers Spray Arm

Mounting Location

The upper spray arm is located beneath the upper rack

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

How to Replace

STEP 1

Open the door and check the position of the upper nozzle holder.

STEP 2

Remove the upper nozzle by turning the holder clockwise.

- Be careful that excessive force on the holder may damage it.

STEP 3

Position the new upper nozzle as shown below and insert the holder.

STEP 4

With the holder inserted, turn the holder counterclockwise to secure it.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    460 x 30 x 75

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGM30057109

