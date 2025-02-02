Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dishwasher Upper Rack

AHB73129926

Dishwasher Upper Rack

  • 15 degree side view
  • front view
  • side view
  • top view
15 degree side view
front view
side view
top view

Key Features

  LG Dishwasher Genuine Rack
DFB325HM.ABMPAFR
DFB325HM.ABMPALY
DFB325HM.ABMPMEA
DFB325HS.AAS5NAG
DFB325HS.AASPALY
DFB325HS.AASPEEC
DFB325HS.AASPMEA

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The Upper Rack is located between the lower rack and the cutlery rack utensil basket when the product door is opened

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Pull the upper rack out until it stops. Remove any contents from the rack.

Pull the upper rack out until it stops Remove any contents from the rack

STEP 2

With the Upper Rack pulled out, lift the front slightly and remove it.

With the Upper Rack pulled out lift the front slightly and remove it

STEP 3

The upper dish rack can be adjusted for the combination position. (Adjust the height according to the type of dish you will use.)

The upper dish rack can be adjusted for the combination position Adjust the height according to the type of dish you will use

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  Part Number

    AHB73129926

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    510 x 200 x 473

  Net Weight (g)

    2990

What people are saying

