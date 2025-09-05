We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery (2,300mAh)
CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery (2,300mAh)
Key Features
- CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery (2,300mAh)
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
STEP 1
Press the Power button to turn the appliance off.
Remove the discharged battery from the product body by pressing the battery release button on either side of the battery and pulling.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Insert the fully charged battery into the cavity at the bottom of the handle on the product body and push the battery until it clicks.
- If it is not properly inserted, the battery may fall out, causing product to malfunction or personal injury.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Insert the discharged battery into the spare charging station.
- The spare charging indicator blinks while recharging is in progress.
- The spare charging indicator lights up when charging is complete.
STEP 3
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
790 x 930 x 530
Net Weight (g)
450
GENERAL
Category
Battery
Note
2,300mAh
Part Number
EAC63382208
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.