Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle

AGB74392439
  • Front view of CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle AGB74392439
  • LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle, AGB74392439
  • LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle, AGB74392439
  • LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle, AGB74392439
Front view of CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle AGB74392439
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle, AGB74392439
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle, AGB74392439
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle, AGB74392439

Key Features

  • LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Mop Nozzle

How to Use

STEP 1

Press the PUSH button to remove the water tank from the mop nozzle.

STEP 1

STEP 2

Open the water inlet cap on the side of the water tank and fill the tank with water using the measuring cup.

- Open only one water inlet cap to fill the water. 

Opening both caps may cause the water to flush.

- Do not fill the tank over the MAX line.

- Do not put liquid other than water and hot water in the water tank.

step 2

STEP 3

Close the water inlet cap tightly.

- If the water inlet cap is not closed properly, water may leak.

step3

STEP 4

Attach the water tank to the mop nozzle again.

- Insert the 2 tabs at the front of the water tank into the slots on the top of the mop nozzle. 

Press down at the centre to lock the tank in place.

STEP 4

STEP 5

Open the 2 water inlet caps on the side of the water tank and empty the water tank.

Shake the water tank to remove the remaining water.

STEP 5

STEP 6

Leave the 2 water inlet caps open and allow the water tank to dry in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours.

- Keep the water tank after water is completely empty and dry. 

Moisture or residual water in the tank may cause odour.

step6

How to Clean

Cleaning the Mop Nozzle

Press the nozzle release button to remove the mop nozzle from the extension pipe and turn the nozzle upside down.

Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the bottom of the mop nozzle. 

Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers.

Cleaning the Mop Nozzle

After Cleaning the Mop Nozzle

After cleaning, wipe off any remaining water on the water supply inlet on the mop nozzle with a soft cloth.

The water could drip onto the floor and damage it.

Do not pull or stretch the rubber gasket on the water supply inlet. 

Doing so may tear or damage it.

After Cleaning the Mop Nozzle

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

000

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    275 x 75 x 285

  • Net Weight (g)

    1180

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGB74392439

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 