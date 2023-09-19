Terms and Conditions

1. General

The terms and conditions of this Grand Opening Promotion (“Promotion) are supplemented by LGE Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy of LG.Com, which are binding on you. You may refer to LGE Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy in the following website.

- LGE Service Terms of Use (https://www.lg.com/sa_en/lge-terms/)

- Privacy Policy(https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy/)

2. Promotion

The Promotion offers a free coffee coupon to the users who newly sign up as a new member of LG.com/sa with the conditions as follows.

i) Subject : Grand Opening Promotion – free coffee coupon

ii) Eligibility : Any individual who :

a) is the resident of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;

b) signs up a new member of LG.com (plea https://www.lg.com/sa_en/signup/);

c) consents to the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Marketing Message;

d) limited the first 1,000 register of LG.COM

iii) Coupon :

a) a free coffee coupon to be used for any branch of Dr. Café in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

b) one coupon per one customer

c) validation period of coupon : 93 days of date of signing up within which the coupon must be redeemed

d) delivery of coupon : to be sent to your email address with LG Newsletter

3. Other terms

3.1 A coupon you will receive is nontransferable and may not be sold, bartered, auctioned, traded or exchanged.

3.2 This Promotion and/or any related offer may be revoked or cancelled, in part or whole, at any time without notice.

3.3 It may be denied honoring this Promotion on the grounds of suspicion or abuse of this Promotion without providing any explanation thereof.