6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi + LG xboom Stage 301 | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am for Parties and Performances

LREL6323D.STAG001
Bundle front view
Front view of LREL6323D
Front view of STAGE301
Bundle front view
Front view of LREL6323D
Front view of STAGE301

Key Features

  • Built-In AirFry with True Convection
  • ThinQ® Smart Wi-Fi
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean
  • Woofer and midranges unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • Space Calibration
Products in this Bundle: 2
LREL6323D

LREL6323D

6.3 cu.ft. Oven | Built-In AirFry | 5 Burner Cooktop | Smart Wi-Fi
Front View

STAGE301

LG xboom Stage 301 | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am for Parties and Performances
Styled oven showcasing Air Fry feature

Built-In Air Fry for Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd

Make fries, hot wings & more with no preheating or need for another gadget taking up counter space.*

*Air Fry tray sold separately.

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Oven Type

Single Oven

Brand

LG

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel

Oven Cooking System

Fan Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Control Lock

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SelfClean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Timed Cook

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted

Outcase Color

PrintProof™ Black Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Touchpad

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

OVEN FEATURES

[Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

3400

[Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Fuel Type

Electric

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Cooking Mode

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast,Warm

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

3400

[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

4200

[Upper]Fuel Type

Electric

[Upper]Number of Rack Positions

7

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy&Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast,Warm

