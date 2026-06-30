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LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ

LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ

LREN6321VE
Front view of LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ LREN6321VE
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
Front view of LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ LREN6321VE
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ
LG Electric Range, 4 Ceramic Hobs, Air Fry, Easy Clean, Smart ThinQ

Key Features

  • 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity
  • ProBake Convection®
  • Air Fry
  • EasyClean®
  • ThinQ® WiFi
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

Get Superior Results with ProBake Convection®

LG ProBake Convection® brings pro technology home with a combined two-speed fan and ultra-powerful rear heating element. The oven mode automatically selects the lower speed for delicate baking or the higher speed for air frying and roasting. The result is faster preheating, quicker cooking and more even baking on multiple racks at the same time. And with no bottom heating element, cleaning up baked-on spills and splatters is much easier.*

LG range ProBake Convection delivering even heat for perfect baking on every rack

*As compared to conventional LG ovens

6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity

Room for the Turkey and Sides as Well

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-lb turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all. 

LREN6321VE

LREN6321VE

Speed Clean Your Oven with our 10-Minute EasyClean®
Cycle

Keep your oven looking like new with the fastest oven-cleaning feature in the industry.* Simply spray the oven with water and select the EasyClean® cycle. This 10-minute cycle lifts soils without chemicals or high-heat thanks to our specially formulated porcelain-enamel interior. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.** For the occasional deep clean, use our standard Self Clean feature. 

EasyClean® + Self Clean

'Greatest Energy Savings

ThinQ® WiFi

Stay Connected

With the ThinQ® app, you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and time remaining.You can even use voice commands since it works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

LG ThinQ WiFi smart range allowing remote monitoring and voice control

ENERGY STAR® Certified 

Save Money. Save Energy.

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR® label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

LREN6321VE

LREN6321VE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LREN6321VE

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Range Type

    Free Standing

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Country of Origin

    Vietnam

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    4

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8080

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    No

  • [Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

    2300

  • [Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

    3860

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    178

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

  • Oven Cooking Mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    11900

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Easy Clean

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Temperature Unit of Measure

    Fahrenheit or Celsius

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    No

  • Language

    English

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Clock

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Top Cover Type

    No

  • Printproof Finish

    No

  • Oven Control Type

    Key Membrane

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Interior Color

    Blue

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    65.9

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    568 x 102 x 373

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    762 x 914 x 635

  • Oven Interior Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    632 x 559 x 508

  • Overall Depth including handle (mm)

    740

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    830 x 1290 x 775

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    759 x 1181 x 680

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    81.0

  • Size in Width (mm)

    759

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Check & Control

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Rubber Gasket (Ea)

    2

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

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