39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Display is Arabic Only + 25 Liter | Grill NeoChef Microwave Oven |Smart Diagnosis and Inverter | Display is Arabic Only

MJ3965ACS.MH6595
Key Features

  • Convection 39L / (Door – STS x Black )
  • Healthy Cook
  • Easy Clean
  • Grill 25L / (Door – Glass Mirror Black)
  • Trim less Design / Easy Clean
  • Even Heating Defrosting
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG Microwave Oven MH6595DIS

MH6595DIS

25 Liter | Grill NeoChef Microwave Oven |Smart Diagnosis and Inverter | Display is Arabic Only

LG Microwave Oven MJ3965ACS

MJ3965ACS

39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Display is Arabic Only

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.

It is a Heating icon

      Heating

It is a Defrosting icon

      Defrosting

It is a Fermentation icon

    Fermentation

It is a Steaming icon

      Steaming

All Spec

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

1450

Grill Power Consumption (W)

900

Heater Type

Quartz

Microwave Power Output (W)

1000

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Turntable Size (mm)

292

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

Defrost

7

Inverter Defrost

4

Melt

4

Proof

2

Roast

5

Soften

4

Warm

2

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 294 x 410

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 379

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 379

Product Weight (kg)

9.3

Shipping Weight (kg)

12

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1000

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Type

Grill

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Outcase Color

Black

All Spec

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

1450

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

1900

Convection Power Consumption (W)

1850

Grill Power Consumption (W)

950

Heater Type

Charcoal + Quartz

Microwave Power Output (W)

1100

Oven Capacity (L)

39

Turntable Size (mm)

360

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Touch & Dial

COOKING MODES

Defrost

8

Air Fry

8

Bake

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Roast

8

Slow Cook

4

Steam Cook

8

Warm

4

ACCESSORIES

Steam Chef (Ea)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

614 x 381 x 573

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 325 x 523

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 327 x 525

Product Weight (kg)

15.2

Shipping Weight (kg)

21.8

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1100

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

Oven Capacity (L)

39

Type

Infrared Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Pull Down

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

