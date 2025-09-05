We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Display is Arabic Only + 25 Liter | Grill NeoChef Microwave Oven |Smart Diagnosis and Inverter | Display is Arabic Only
39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Display is Arabic Only + 25 Liter | Grill NeoChef Microwave Oven |Smart Diagnosis and Inverter | Display is Arabic Only
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
- 25 Liter | Grill NeoChef Microwave Oven |Smart Diagnosis and Inverter | Display is Arabic Only
- 39 L | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Display is Arabic Only
All Spec
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1450
Grill Power Consumption (W)
900
Heater Type
Quartz
Microwave Power Output (W)
1000
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Turntable Size (mm)
292
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
White LED
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
Defrost
7
Inverter Defrost
4
Melt
4
Proof
2
Roast
5
Soften
4
Warm
2
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
540 x 294 x 410
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
476 x 272 x 379
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
476 x 272 x 379
Product Weight (kg)
9.3
Shipping Weight (kg)
12
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1000
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
Door Design
Smog
EasyClean
Yes
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Type
Grill
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
Clock
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Time Setting
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Design
Smog
Door Open Type
Side Swing
Outcase Color
Black
All Spec
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1450
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
1900
Convection Power Consumption (W)
1850
Grill Power Consumption (W)
950
Heater Type
Charcoal + Quartz
Microwave Power Output (W)
1100
Oven Capacity (L)
39
Turntable Size (mm)
360
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
White LED
Control Type
Touch & Dial
COOKING MODES
Defrost
8
Air Fry
8
Bake
8
Inverter Defrost
4
Roast
8
Slow Cook
4
Steam Cook
8
Warm
4
ACCESSORIES
Steam Chef (Ea)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
614 x 381 x 573
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
540 x 325 x 523
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
544 x 327 x 525
Product Weight (kg)
15.2
Shipping Weight (kg)
21.8
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1100
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
Door Design
Smog
EasyClean
Yes
Outcase Color
Noble Silver
Oven Capacity (L)
39
Type
Infrared Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
Clock
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Time Setting
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Design
Smog
Door Open Type
Pull Down
Outcase Color
Noble Silver
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.