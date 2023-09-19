About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerator
A woman stands in front of the refrigerator holding a glass of juice and smiling as she closes the door.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

The refrigerator can be seen from the front with both doors open and the interior fully stocked with a slight mist coming out indicating it's cold.

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LINEAR Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the fresh flavor for up to 7 days.

A selection of fresh, vibrantly colored fruit and vegetables.

Linear Cooling™ Helps Maintain Precise Temperatures With Fluctuations Kept Between ±0.5℃ Over Time by Providing Cold Air More Frequently with LG's Strategically Located Sensor.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN,GSX961MCVZ,GF-L570PL,B607S.
**The result may vary in actual usage.

The refrigerator is installed in a kitchen and the exterior is see-through to allow seeing inside to the LG Inverter Linear Compressor which is lit up blue and making a circle inside.A line graph representing money saved over time starts high and then settles lower to show this refrigerator saves money.

18% More Energy Savings than Inverters

Reduces your energy consumption by 18% compare with inverter from the LG Inverter Linear Compressor™.

*Based on test results by UL using the IEC62552 energy consumption standard comparing LG's linear inverter model B607S(2017) to LG's conventional inverter model B606S(2016).

The black refrigerator sits slightly angled with the front doors closed against a black backdrop.The Inverter Linear Compressor 10 Year Warranty Logo and Inverter Linear Logo shine as a ray of light glides over them.

Last 10+ Years

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ has surpassed the 20-year lifespan test.

*The testing was conducted according to LG's internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.

A refrigerator sits against a brick wall with a sofa to the side and a woman and dog sleeping peacefully on the sofa.

7% Quieter than Inverters

Enjoy 7% less noise compare with inverter when your refrigerator has a smooth-running LG Inverter Linear Compressor™.

*Based on LG internal test comparing noise level between LG's linear inverter model(GBB530NSCXE) and LG's smart inverter model(GA-B459CLWL).

Meet LG Refrigerators