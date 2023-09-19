About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Grand Designs Deserve the Perfect Partner

Understated elegance to add a touch of style to your kitchen.
Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash® Dishwasher

Four Reasons to Own an LG QuadWash® Dishwasher

Clean from Multiple Angles

Clean from Multiple Angles

Featuring a bottom spray arm mechanism with four rotating blades, two of which incorporate an oscillating nozzle to deliver jets of water at multiple angles.
Quiet, Efficient

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

The LG Direct Drive Motor is designed with less moving parts to provide reliable, quiet performance.
Dual Zone Wash

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing dirty pots and pans with the Dual Zone Wash option. Water spray intensity delivered to the upper and lower racks is varied to suit the items being washed in each rack.
Easy Loading

Easy Loading & Versatility

The upper rack is designed to adjust easily. Alter the height of the upper rack to three different levels to accommodate a variety of sized items.
A New World of Connectivity

A New World of Connectivity

LG Quadwash dishwashers come with ThinQ® technology, so you can download new wash cycles and diagnose problems on your smartphone.¹
Reservation Campaign



Learn More

Minimalist Exterior Design

The sleek and elegant exterior design will enhance the look of any kitchen.

Micro LED Display

The discreet display provides information when needed and while the dishwasher is not running it remains shadowed to maintain a sophisticated appearance.

Thorough Cleaning

The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.

Turbo Cycle

Select the Turbo cycle to wash moderately or lightly soiled dishes in only 59 minutes*


*Reduced load size required. Maximum load size of 10 place settings. Cycle is 'Wash' only.

Flexible Loading

Load the dishes your way. Folding tines let you fit dishes wherever you want.

Smooth Operator

Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail.

Download New Wash Cycles

With the LG ThinQ® smartphone app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.

Personalised Settings

Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the app indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis

Troubleshoot issues using a smartphone and the LG ThinQ® app as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.¹

Alt text

*Top cutlery rack pictured not available on models XD4B14PS, XD5B14PS, XD5B14WH.

What people are saying