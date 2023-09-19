We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Minimalist Exterior Design
The sleek and elegant exterior design will enhance the look of any kitchen.
Micro LED Display
The discreet display provides information when needed and while the dishwasher is not running it remains shadowed to maintain a sophisticated appearance.
Thorough Cleaning
The QuadWash® arm has 4 blades, and spins both clockwise and anti-clockwise while the two oscillating spray nozzles deliver water into every nook and cranny.
Turbo Cycle
Select the Turbo cycle to wash moderately or lightly soiled dishes in only 59 minutes*
*Reduced load size required. Maximum load size of 10 place settings. Cycle is 'Wash' only.
Smooth Operator
Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail.
Download New Wash Cycles
With the LG ThinQ® smartphone app, you can download new wash cycles if you need a customised option such as 'Pots & Pans' or 'Night Care'.
Personalised Settings
Personalise your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.
Machine Clean Reminder
Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the app indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.
Smart Diagnosis
Troubleshoot issues using a smartphone and the LG ThinQ® app as the dishwasher can "talk for itself" to find a solution to help save time & money on unnecessary call outs.¹
*Top cutlery rack pictured not available on models XD4B14PS, XD5B14PS, XD5B14WH.
