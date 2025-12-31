We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Places Dishwasher | Inverter | ThinQ + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
- 14 Places Dishwasher | Inverter | ThinQ
- LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
All Spec
APPERANCE
Tub Material
STS
Colors
Platinum Silver3
Status Indicators
No
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
BASIC SPEC
Total Place Settings
14
Display Type
LED
Installation Type
Free Standing
Panel Type
Front Control
CYCLE/OPTION
Auto
Yes
Cancel
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Start
Yes
Delicate
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Dual Zone
Yes
Eco
Yes
Energy Saver
Yes
Express
Yes
Extra Dry
Yes
Half Load
Yes
Heavy
No
High Temp.
Yes
Intensive
Yes
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)
Normal
No
Number of Options
8
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
Refresh
Yes
Rinse
Yes
Steam
Yes
Turbo
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
Packing Weight (kg)
55
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
Product Weight (kg)
51
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
Noise Level (dBA)
43
Cycle Time
233
Express Cycle Time
38
Noise Emission Class
B
Turbo Cycle Time
59
Water Consumption(L)
9.5
KEY FEATURE
Auto Opening Door
Yes
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
Aqua-Stop
Yes
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
Number of Spray Arms
3
QuadWash™
Yes
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
Yes
Vario Washing System
Yes
Water Softner
Yes
POWER / RATINGS
Frequency (Hz)
50/60 Hz
Power Consumption (W)
1600-1800 W
Power Supply (V)
220-240 V~
RACK FEATURES
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
Cutlery Baskets
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Control
No
Remote Monitoring
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
