14 Place Setting Dishwasher,Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus +16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter
LG Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
- 14 Place Setting Dishwasher,Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor
- 16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver
- 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter | Display is Arabic Only
All Spec
APPERANCE
Tub Material
STS
Colors
Matte Black
Status Indicators
No
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
BASIC SPEC
Total Place Settings
14
Display Type
LED
Installation Type
Free Standing
Panel Type
Front Control
CYCLE/OPTION
Auto
Yes
Cancel
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Start
Yes
Delicate
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Dual Zone
Yes
Eco
Yes
Energy Saver
Yes
Express
Yes
Extra Dry
Yes
Half Load
Yes
Heavy
No
High Temp.
Yes
Intensive
Yes
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_3 Sec. Key
Normal
No
Number of Options
7
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
9
Refresh
No
Rinse
Yes
Steam
No
Turbo
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 890 x 665
Packing Weight (kg)
51
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
Product Weight (kg)
46
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
Noise Level (dBA)
44
Cycle Time
297
Express Cycle Time
38
Noise Emission Class
B
Turbo Cycle Time
59
Water Consumption(L)
9.9
KEY FEATURE
Auto Opening Door
No
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
Aqua-Stop
Yes
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
Number of Spray Arms
3
QuadWash™
Yes
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
No
Vario Washing System
Yes
Water Softner
Yes
POWER / RATINGS
Frequency (Hz)
50/60 Hz
Power Consumption (W)
1600-1800 W
Power Supply (V)
220-240 V~
RACK FEATURES
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Fixed)
Cutlery Baskets
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC
Yes
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Control
No
Remote Monitoring
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
White LED
Control Type
Glass Touch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
608 x 331 x 477
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
544 x 307 x 432
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
544 x 307 x 432
Product Weight (kg)
11.5
Shipping Weight (kg)
14.8
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1200
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
220 / 50~60
BASIC SPEC
Door Design
Smog
EasyClean
Yes
Outcase Color
Noble Silver
Oven Capacity (L)
42
Type
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Child Lock
Yes
Clock
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Time Setting
Yes
COOKING MODES
Auto Reheat
8
Inverter Defrost
4
Melt
3
Proof
2
Soften
3
Warm
2
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Design
Smog
Door Open Type
Side Swing
Outcase Color
Noble Silver
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Microwave Power Output (W)
1200
Oven Capacity (L)
42
Turntable Size (mm)
360
