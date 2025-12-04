About Cookies on This Site

14 Place Setting Dishwasher,Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus +16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow + 42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter

DFC513FM.LM22MS4001
Bundle front view
Front view of DFC513FM
Front view of LM224BBSIF
Front view of MS4295CIS
Front view of MS4295CIS

Key Features

  • Black Color
  • Quad Wash
  • Smart Inverter
  • Linear Cooling
  • Solo 42L / (Door – STS x Black )
  • Trim less Design / Easy Clean
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
LG Dishwasher - DFC513FM

DFC513FM

14 Place Setting Dishwasher,Black Color,Quad Wash, Easy Rack plus, Less Noise, Dual zone Wash, Turbo Cycle,Inverter Direct Drive Motor
LM224BBSIF

LM224BBSIF

16.3 cu.ft | Multi Door Refrigerator | Linear Cooling | Smart inverter | Multi Air Flow | ThinQ (Wi-Fi) | color Prime Silver
LG Microwave Oven MS4295CIS

MS4295CIS

42 Liter | NeoChef Microwave Oven | Smart Diagnosis | Smart Inverter | Display is Arabic Only
Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Even Cooling in Any Time

Even Cooling in Any Time

Steady, even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.

It is a Heating icon

Heating

It is a Defrosting icon

Defrosting

It is a Fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a Steaming icon

Steaming

Print

All Spec

APPERANCE

Tub Material

STS

Colors

Matte Black

Status Indicators

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

BASIC SPEC

Total Place Settings

14

Display Type

LED

Installation Type

Free Standing

Panel Type

Front Control

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

No

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_3 Sec. Key

Normal

No

Number of Options

7

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9

Refresh

No

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

30

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

680 x 890 x 665

Packing Weight (kg)

51

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

600 x 850 x 600

Product Weight (kg)

46

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Noise Level (dBA)

44

Cycle Time

297

Express Cycle Time

38

Noise Emission Class

B

Turbo Cycle Time

59

Water Consumption(L)

9.9

KEY FEATURE

Auto Opening Door

No

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Yes

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Smart Rack+™

Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

Yes

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (W)

1600-1800 W

Power Supply (V)

220-240 V~

RACK FEATURES

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Cutlery Baskets

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

608 x 331 x 477

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 307 x 432

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

544 x 307 x 432

Product Weight (kg)

11.5

Shipping Weight (kg)

14.8

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1200

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

Oven Capacity (L)

42

Type

Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

COOKING MODES

Auto Reheat

8

Inverter Defrost

4

Melt

3

Proof

2

Soften

3

Warm

2

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Outcase Color

Noble Silver

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Microwave Power Output (W)

1200

Oven Capacity (L)

42

Turntable Size (mm)

360

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.