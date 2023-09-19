By entering this “Free Giveaway”, Participants automatically accept the competitions Terms & Conditions. The “Free Giveaway” of LG Dishwashers is promoted and Sponsored by LG Electronics Saudi Arabia (“LG”). The terms and conditions are supplemented by LGE Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy of LG.com, which are binding on you. You may refer to LGE Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy in the following website. LGE Service Terms of Use EN: (https://www.lg.com/sa_en/lge-terms/) AR: (https://www.lg.com/sa/lge-terms/) Privacy Policy EN: (https://www.lg.com/sa_en/privacy/) AR: (https://www.lg.com/sa/privacy/) Entry Method: In order to enter the Free Giveaway, Participants must complete the online entry form at lg.com. Participants will be required to provide the Participant’s name, email address, phone number and other questions. Thereafter, Participants are required to submit the form. No Purchase is necessary: No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Entry Period: The Free Giveaway will be available from 00:01 hours on 07 Novemebr-2023 and conclude at 24:00 hours on 10 December 2023. Entries received after this time period will not be consider for “Free Giveaway”. Eligibility: Entry is open to all residents of the KSA who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry excluding employees and/or relatives of LG. Prize: The prize for this Free Giveaway is an LG Dishwasher (“Prize”). A ‘Participant’ is defined as any person who agrees to enter the “Free Giveaway” for the chance to win the Prize. Only one entry is permitted per person, per day. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed. Use of false name/details will result in disqualification. LG accepts no responsibility for entries which are lost, delayed, misdirected, incorrectly entered or which cannot be delivered or entered for any technical or other reason. For entries to be valid, the correct email address or contact phone number must be provided. Entries which are incomplete, without all the required information, incomprehensible, or are not otherwise in accordance with the “Free Giveaway” terms & conditions are invalid and will be disqualified. LG shall not bear any responsibility to notify Participants of incomplete entries or incorrect email addresses, or phone numbers supplied or entered. Winner Selection: The Winner will be selected on 13th December 2023 (“Selection Day”). The Winner will be selected through a random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. There will be two winners randomly selected from UAE. Winner will receive a Dishwasher up to the retail value of USD 1,200 . Winner Notification: The Winner will be notified via email or phone within 5 days after the Selection Day. The Winner is required to respond to the notification within 3 days from the receipt to claim their Prize. Failure to respond and claim the Prize within this time period could result in loss of the Prize. The Prize is automatically forfeited without compensation and another Winner will be chosen. LG will not be responsible for delay caused by third parties.LG shall not be liable if the Winner fails to attend the phone call, or the delivery of the notification is failed due to reasons beyond the reasonable control of LG. LG reserves the right to verify the eligibility (including but not limited to requesting written proof of age of any Winner) and identity of any Winner before the Prize is given. The Prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, or cannot be exchanged for a replacement product, redeemable for cash or credit equivalent. If the Winner rejects the Prize, or the entry is invalid, or in breach of these Terms & Conditions, the Winner’s Prize will be forfeited, and LG shall be entitled to select another winner. LG’s decision in relation to the selection of a Winner is final and binding in all respects on all entrants. LG reserves the right to provide an alternative prize of equal value should the advertised Prize become unavailable for reasons beyond its control. Unless otherwise stated, all taxes, insurance, fees and surcharges on any Prize are the sole responsibility of the Winner. In the event of any dispute regarding the rules, conduct or the results of this Free Giveaway, the decision of LG will be final and binding. The Free Giveaway and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection will be governed by KSA laws. Any dispute arising from Free Giveaway shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction to courts in Riyadh. LG accepts no responsibility for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury, postponement, delay, changes or disappointment incurred or suffered by the Participant because of entering the Free Giveaway or accepting the Prize beyond LG’s control and for any actor default of any third-party supplier. There will be no opportunity to vary the Prize option/specification/colour or model number of the Prize. A standard manufacturer warranty will apply. It is the responsibility of the Winner to register the electrical appliance (if apply). Insurance is not included; insurance if required is the sole responsibility of the Winner.Maintenance and running costs of the Prize will be the responsibility of the Winner from the date of their ownership. The title in the Prize passes at the point the Prize is delivered to the Winner. The Prize will be delivered to the ‘Winners’ home address. Delivery charge will be included. Installation and/or any parts required at an additional cost, will be the responsibility of the Winner including making arrangements to complete the installation requirements of the Prize. The Winner is responsible for the arrangements and cost of installation & any aftercare maintenance, that is not covered by the standard manufacturer warranty. LG will not be liable for any Prize that do not reach the ‘Winner’ for reasons beyond LG’s reasonable control. The Winner shall be required to take part in promotional, publicity, marketing activity related to the Free Giveaway. The Winner shall participate in such activity on LG’s reasonable request. Winner’s voice, image(s), photograph(s) and names may be used for publicity purposes (in any medium, including still photographs and films, and on the internet, including any websites and social media hosted by LG) and in advertising, marketing or promotional material without additional compensation or prior notice and, in entering the “Free Giveaway”, all Participants consent to the same. The Winner agrees to the use of their name, location and will co-operate with any other reasonable requests by LG relating to post - winning publicity, including posting a photo of the product installed in the home/kitchen. By participating in the “Free Giveaway” you agree to your personal data being stored and processed by LG . LG shall use and take care of any personal information in accordance with its privacy policy and in accordance with data protection legislation. By entering the Free Giveaway, you agree to the collection, retention, usage and distribution of your personal information in order to process and contact you about your entry and other necessary required activities. By entering this “Free Giveaway”, you declare that LG have permission to send marketing emails promoting their products and services. If required, for whatever other reason, LG shall have the right to terminate this Free Giveaway with immediate effect and without notice of such termination. In such event, all entrants hereby waive any rights, which they may have against LG, and hereby acknowledge that they will have no recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against LG, their directors, members, partners, employees, sponsors, agents or consultants. For any questions or concerns related to the Free Giveaway, please contact sayfulislam.matbuli@lge.com - 0552218856