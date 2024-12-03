Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
18Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, Stainless Silver color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

18Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, Stainless Silver color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

RH18U8EVCW

18Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, Stainless Silver color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

(0)
front view
Dual Saving on Energy
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dual Saving on Energy & Time

Advanced inverter technology with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time than ever.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

DAUL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer performs at the best possible energy efficiency level.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10Year Warranty

Dual 10Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage
Gentle Care

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.
99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that

can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites

Maintain High Drying Performance
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. Furthermore, it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time.
Always Keep Clean
Dual Filter

Always Keep Clean

Dual Filter makes dryer maintatain high drying performance by filtering out lints from clothes.
Optimize Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Optimize Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.
Door Installation for your space
Reversible Door

Door Installation for your space

Install the door way left or right depends on your space circumstances.
Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™
Smart ThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

 

 

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

 

 

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles

 

TWIN Care
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

TWIN Care

Discover LG's TWIN Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save you time and money in your busy life.
SASO label

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

RH18U8EVCW-dimension

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    18.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    770x990x820

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096109687

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    18.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    750x1085x852

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1340

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    770x990x820

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    82.0

  • Weight (kg)

    76.0

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Stainless Silver

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 