*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty

**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

operating DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ in Dryer with benefits

A Dry that Gives You Total Confidence

Awarded the ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient Mark in 2021. Up to 65% energy saving with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer.

*Tested by Intertek, Normal cycle with Normal Dry Mode compared to conventional Normal cycle with default option (DLHC1455W vs. DLEC888W), 8.45 lb. of 57.5% initial moisture content DOE load (January 2021).

Reduce 99.9% of Bacteria

Antibacterial cycle reduces 99.9% of bacteria on clothes with high temperature drying.

dry teddybear and reduces 99.9% of bacteria and live dust mites with Allergy Care

*Tested by Intertek on July 2020, reduces 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with Antibacterial cycle.

pull out and show Dual Filter

Dual Filter means Twice the Clean

Minimize lint and dust with the Dual Filter to the point where the hair couldn't pass through.
Stack of four clothes

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

Clothes Come Out Looking Like the Day You Bought Them

Keep your favorite clothes from shrinking or getting damaged with lower temperature drying.

  • Conventional Heater/Gas Dryer
  • LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smart Life

Remote Control

Various Cycle

Smart Pairing

Control from Anywhere

Use LG ThinQ® app on your smartphone to start a dry cycle or get notifications when your laundry is done from anywhere.

Drying Cycles That Fit Your Lifestyle

With various drying cycles, you can properly dry your clothes and look great then ready to go.

Pairing for More Intelligence

With LG ThinQ®, a dryer automatically sets the proper dry cycle by receiving data from the LG washer via Wi-Fi.

*It may not work properly depending on the usage environment.
*LG SmartThinQ® is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.

Put Your LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer Anywhere

It doesn’t require the venting outlets and gives an even more durable and elegant look.

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Tempered Glass
  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
    Stainless Steel Drum
  • place washer and dryer side by side
    Washer and dryer
  • a drawer for water on top of the product
    Water Drawer
  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer
    Install

