About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Healthy Changes Start at Home

Enjoy a homemade healthy meal, air out the house and add a light workout to your daily routine. Small changes at home are the first step to a healthier life.

LG HEALTHY HOME SOLUTIONS WELLNESS CREW CARE FOR A GREENER KITCHEN CARE FOR WHAT YOU WEAR CARE FOR WHERE YOU LIVE
LG HEALTHY HOME SOLUTIONS

LG Healthy Home Solutions

Small changes in your daily routine are just enough to build a healthy life accompanied by physical, mental, social, environmental health.
Little habits, such as preparing for healthy meals, regular tidying and airing out the house can freshen up your daily life. Healthier choices can add up and improve the quality of life.

Woman standing in the living room satisfied with a healthy environment

Wellness Crew

Meet LG wellness crew who are in a mindful movement for a healthier and sustainable lifestyle in various aspects of daily life. This small step towards #WellnessLiving is for beyond yourself but for us, our planet. our planet. Let’s make sustainable and healthy choices on a daily basis starting from your home.

Mindful Chef of Sustainable Restaurant

I eat a healthy menu that have local vegetables which I planted myself, ensuring that it is free from chemical and helps reducing carbon footprint. Start living wellness and plant our own vegetables.

TAM CHUDAREE

Head Chef of Sustainable Restaurant

Working with food by using local produce and utilizing every ingredient is key to my wellness! My techniques include using waste in pickling, fermenting, and dehydrating to extend shelf life.

MATTHIJS STINNISSEN

Eco-fashion & Environmental Advocate

My wellness is living in a harmony with the environment. I live in wellness from eco-friendly fashion being aware of the ecological damage that the textile industry causes on our planet.

CHANTAL CHALITA

Self-love Promoter & Fitness Influencer

Wake yourself up for the exercising to maintain a healthy lifestyle. My Living Wellness is happiness, we must have fun, not be too reluctant and be challenging enough to try and develop ourselves.

BEBE THANCHANOK

EAT

Care For a Greener Kitchen

Treat yourself with healthy meals at home. LG Kitchen Appliances make each step easier.

Refrigerator

Keep ingredients fresh and even longer for healthy and nutritious meals.

Learn More

Dishwasher

The dishwasher not only washes but also sterilizes your tableware for your next use. ¹

Learn More

Microwave

Serve tastier, evenly-cooked dishes in a snap.

Learn More

WEAR

Care for What You Wear

Make sustainable choices in what you wear with LG Clothing Care Solutions.

Washing Machine

Wrap yourself in sanitized fabrics, softer sheets, and fresher outfits.

Learn More

Dryer

Dry your clothing and fabrics with LG Dryer, rain or shine.

Learn More

BREATHE

Care for Where You Live

After a long day, unwind by taking a deep breath of clean air managed by LG Air Solutions.

Air Conditioner

Calm your mind with a cool breeze at just the right room temperature.

Learn More

Air Purifier

Rest assured knowing that the air in your home is pure and pleasant.

Learn More