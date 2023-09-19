About Cookies on This Site

A Cleaner Way to Breathe

Rest well at home with clean, breathable air, and less dust to worry about.

A full shot of an air purifier with clean air coming out in a living room

Air Purifier

Clean and Pure Air to Every Corner

The multi-filtration system and an ionizer reduce micro dust and allergens within your home for purer, more breathable air.

Clean and Pure Air to Every Corner Learn More

*Tested by Korea, Seoul National University: Reduce bacteria/ virus MRSA (99%, 10 min), S. pneumonia (95%, 30 min), Adeno (96%, 60 min) and H1N1 (96%, 120 min)

A full shot of an air conditioner with cool and fresh air coming out

Air Conditioner

Cool and Fresh Air for Every Moment

The filtration system reduces 0.1㎛ bioaerosol-sized micro dust up to 99.9% throughout your home so you can sit back and relax.

Cool and Fresh Air for Every Moment Learn More

*Tested by Korea Conformity Laboratories: Sterilize over 99% of PM10↓ within 45 min. PM 2.5 ↓ within 52 min, PM1.0 ↓ within 65 min.

A close-up shot of a vacuum cleaner capturing dust

Vacuum Cleaner

Trapped Dust from Every Use

Not only powerful suction but the 5-step filtration system filters out an average of 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles keeping your floors and air clean.

Trapped Dust from Every Use Learn More

*Based on SLG results based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999% ('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star).
*Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.