A close-up shot of a clean white shirt.

A Fresher Way to Dress

Wrap yourself in sanitized fabrics, softer sheets, and fresher outfits.

 

A front view of a washing machine with its door open

Washing Machine

 

Sanitized Fabric in Every Wash

Steam™ reduces allergens in your washing by 99.9% and leaves fabrics cleaner, softer and more comfortable.

 

Sanitized Fabric in Every Wash Learn More

*Certified by BAF: Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% of house dust mite allergen, cat hair allergen, or live house dust mite.

A view of a white sheet coming out of a dryer

Dryer

 

 

Soft Bedding from Every Dry

Allergy care and dual lint filter reduce the living dust mites and dust on your sheets by 99.9% to help you get a good nights sleep.

 

Soft Bedding from Every Dry Learn More

*Certified by BAF: Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.