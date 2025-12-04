Best Automatic Washing Machines for You

LG’s commitment to innovation and quality makes its washing machines a top choice in Saudi Arabia. From smart features to durable design, LG appliances cater to diverse needs.

1. AI DD™ Technology:

detects fabric types and adjusts washing patterns for optimal care, reducing wear and extending garment life.

2. Steam™ Power:

eliminates 99.9% of allergens and bacteria, ensuring a hygienic wash and reducing the need for ironing.

3. Inverter Direct Drive Motor:

offers quiet operation and energy savings, backed by a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

4. TurboWash™ Technology:

reduces washing time while maintaining cleaning performance, perfect for busy households.

5. LG ThinQ™ Smart Control:

allows remote control and monitoring of your washer, integrating seamlessly with your smart home ecosystem.