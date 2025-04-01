Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27 inch LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am + LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

27LX6TDGA.GRBU
  • front
Key Features

  • 27 inch LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen
  • Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • Graphene unit
  • Auracast
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

27LX6TDGA

27 inch LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen
cradle rear view with earbuds apart

BUDS

LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
front view

GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am
LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2,
Unframe your world

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am.

Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

All Spec

All Spec

All Spec

What people are saying

