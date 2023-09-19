About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25 Liter “Grill” NeoChef Microwave Oven , Black ,Trim Less Design ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

25 Liter “Grill” NeoChef Microwave Oven , Black ,Trim Less Design ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

MH6595DIS

25 Liter “Grill” NeoChef Microwave Oven , Black ,Trim Less Design ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

ReservationCampaign
Sign-Up Now

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

 

Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.

It is a Heating icon

       Heating

It is a Defrosting icon

    Defrosting

It is a Fermentation icon

   Fermentation

It is a Steaming icon

      Steaming

Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
Fermentation

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Steaming

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

mwo-neochef-solo

EasyClean™

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

mwo-neochef-solo

Stable Turntable

mwo-neochef-solo

3 Times Brighter LED Lamp

It shows a big dish put in the LG Neochef™.

Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
25L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
476 x 272 x 379
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis / Smart Inverter
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Even Heating Defrosting

All Spec

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

1450

Grill Power Consumption (W)

900

Heater Type

Quartz

Microwave Power Output (W)

1000

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Turntable Size (mm)

292

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

Defrost

7

Inverter Defrost

4

Melt

4

Proof

2

Roast

5

Soften

4

Warm

2

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

540 x 294 x 410

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 379

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

476 x 272 x 379

Product Weight (kg)

9.3

Shipping Weight (kg)

12

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

1000

Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

220 / 50~60

BASIC SPEC

Door Design

Smog

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Black

Oven Capacity (L)

25

Type

Grill

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Clock

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Time Setting

Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

Door Design

Smog

Door Open Type

Side Swing

Outcase Color

Black

What people are saying

Buy Directly

MH6595DIS

25 Liter “Grill” NeoChef Microwave Oven , Black ,Trim Less Design ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

Find Online