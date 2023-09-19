About Cookies on This Site

39 Liter “Convection” NeoChef Microwave Oven , STS,Healthy Fry ,Steam Chef ,Smart Diagnosis , Smart Inverter

MJ3965ACS

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
LG Infrared Heating™

Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes

Let your cooking simple and enjoyable with the suitable temperature for various cooking to make your cooking healthy.

It is a Heating icon

       Heating

It is a Defrosting icon

     Defrosting

It is a Fermentation icon

   Fermentation

It is a Steaming icon

      Steaming

Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

    Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

    Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

    Easy Home-Made Yogurt

    Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

      Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

      You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

      Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside
      Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way
      Easy Home-Made Yogurt
      Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
      Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

        Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

        Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

          You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

          *Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

          *All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
          *Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
          *Product availability may vary depending on the country.

          User-Friendly Features

           

          Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

          EasyClean™

          EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

          Stable Turntable

          3 Times Brighter LED Lamp

          It shows a big dish put in the LG Neochef™.

          Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

          Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
          Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

          SUMMARY

          CAPACITY
          39L
          DIMENSIONS (W x H x D)
          540x325x523
          MAIN TECHNOLOGY
          Smart Diagnosis
          ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
          Smart Inverter

          All Spec

          MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

          Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

          1450

          Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

          1900

          Convection Power Consumption (W)

          1850

          Grill Power Consumption (W)

          950

          Heater Type

          Charcoal + Quartz

          Microwave Power Output (W)

          1100

          Oven Capacity (L)

          39

          Turntable Size (mm)

          360

          CONTROL FEATURES

          Control Display

          White LED

          Control Type

          Touch & Dial

          COOKING MODES

          Defrost

          8

          Air Fry

          8

          Bake

          8

          Inverter Defrost

          4

          Roast

          8

          Slow Cook

          4

          Steam Cook

          8

          Warm

          4

          ACCESSORIES

          Steam Chef (Ea)

          Yes

          DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

          Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

          614 x 381 x 573

          Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

          540 x 325 x 523

          Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

          544 x 327 x 525

          Product Weight (kg)

          15.2

          Shipping Weight (kg)

          21.8

          POWER / RATINGS

          Power Output (W)

          1100

          Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

          220 / 50~60

          CONVENIENCE FEATURES

          Child Lock

          Yes

          Clock

          Yes

          EasyClean

          Yes

          Time Setting

          Yes

          DESIGN / FINISH

          Door Design

          Smog

          Door Open Type

          Pull Down

          Outcase Color

          Noble Silver

          BASIC SPEC

          Door Design

          Smog

          EasyClean

          Yes

          Outcase Color

          Noble Silver

          Oven Capacity (L)

          39

          Type

          Infrared Convection

          What people are saying

