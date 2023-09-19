We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
All Spec
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
-
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
NO
-
Power Cord
-
YES
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
-
Normal
-
Machanical Power Switch
-
YES
-
OneClick Stand
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
19V, 6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
120W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
12G-SDI
-
NO
-
3G-SDI
-
NO
-
Component (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Composite (Resolution)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(3MP/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
DVI-D
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
RS-232
-
NO
-
S-Video
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
CE
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
FDA
-
Class II
-
GMP
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
-
YES
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
-
YES
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
-
NO
-
ISO13485
-
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
-
NO
-
KGMP
-
YES
-
MFDS
-
YES
-
REACH
-
YES
-
UL (cUL)
-
YES
-
Vandal-proof
-
NO
-
WEEE
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
`3:4
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
1100
-
Color Bit
-
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1800:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2115 x 0.2115
-
Resolution
-
1536 x 2048
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
21.3
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
-
YES
-
Brightness stabilization
-
YES
-
Color Temperature
-
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
-
YES
-
Failover Input Switch
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Focus View
-
YES
-
Front Sensor
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
Hot Key
-
YES(6keys)
-
HW Calibration
-
YES
-
Lighting
-
YES
-
Light Box Mode
-
YES
-
Pathology Mode
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Presence Sensor
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Qubyx
-
YES
