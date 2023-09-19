About Cookies on This Site

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

21HQ513D-B

LG 21.3'' 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

front view
All Spec

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

NO

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Borderless Design

Normal

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 6.32A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

120W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

YES(3MP/60Hz)

DisplayPort

YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)

DVI-D

YES(1ea)

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

NO

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class II

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

`3:4

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1100

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1800:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2115 x 0.2115

Resolution

1536 x 2048

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

21.3

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Auto Luminance Sensor

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

YES

Front Sensor

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(6keys)

HW Calibration

YES

Lighting

YES

Light Box Mode

YES

Pathology Mode

YES

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5

Weight with Stand [kg]

7

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Qubyx

YES

What people are saying