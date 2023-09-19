About Cookies on This Site

31.5" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

31.5" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

32QP880-B

31.5" QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

32QP880-B
DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5 Inch

Size (cm)

80cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2727x 0.2727mm

Brightness (Min.)

280 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curved

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Wide Color Gamut

NO

Color Calibrated

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

YES

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Define Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Sphere Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Feature)

Auto Pivot

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

Mini DisplayPort

NO

mDP Version

N/A

mDP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560x1440@75Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

Yes

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

96W

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

Yes

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Output (unit)

5W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

Yes

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Power Consumption (Max.)

190W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable

100x100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

714.3 x 635.5 x 470 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

821 × 507 × 240 mm

Weight with Stand

11.0kg

Weight without Stand

6.5 kg

Weight in Shipping

15 kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Display Port

NO

mDP to DP

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

YES

USB Type C to A Gender

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

PC Audio

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable (Black / 1.4m w/ Holder)

