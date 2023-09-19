About Cookies on This Site

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

32SQ730S-W

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

LG SMART Monitor

Work Smarter, Play Better

LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking.
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.

LG SMART Monitor.

Smart

webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support

Display

32-inch Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Usage

Wireless Connection
Various Ports
Ergonomic Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
32-inch 4K UHD Display

Stunning Image Quality in 4K Display

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). So, it helps you experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, to movies to sports.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney , YouTube, and access to free LG Channels. And, 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard leads your life more convenient. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with a remote at once on the monitor screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote

Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*

With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.

Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**

With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.

*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.

See All Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 X HDMI port

3 X USB port*

LAN port

*In case of the monitor (USB IN port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, two USB ports on the side function as a USB hub in your monitor that will be like connecting to the PC.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the screen in the optimal position for you.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

YES (Magic Remote Ready)

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

817 x 212 x 537

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

9.1

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

VRR

YES

INFO

Product name

Smart Monitor (UHD)

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.3W↓

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

What people are saying

