LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This gaming pad works only when USB splitter cable (Type-A and Type-C) are connected to the PC together.
*Cable length - Control Box to USB Type-C: 2M, USB Type-C to USB Type-A: 120mm.
*The Keyboard and Mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
Large Enough for Gaming
The UltraGear™ gaming pad supports sufficient size for various gaming peripherals settings and comfortable mouse tracking.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Upper-side (Hard-type / Sliding Surface): Micro-texture, Water-proof. Lower-side (Soft-type / Fabric Surface): Water-proof, Anti-fouling.
*The pad is included in the package and can purchase separately (replaceable).
Light Up Your Signature
*This feature works only when a USB splitter cable (Type-A and Type-C) are connected to the PC together.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
*The Gaming Peripherals are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Lighting function of buttons - M1: LED light On/Off, M2: change the lighting color, M3: change the lighting animation in order (CYCLING - WAVE - BREATHING).
Explore the UltraGear™
Line-up
UGP90HB-B-Top view of UltraGear ™ monitor, laptop, speakers, gaming pad, and mouse on black background.
*The above image shows the representative LG UltraGear™ products for illustrative purposes. For more information about those products, please visit LG.COM.
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Reversible
-
Yes (Hard/Soft)
-
Material (Hard)
-
PolyCarbonate
-
Material (Soft)
-
Fabric
-
WaterProof (Hard)
-
Yes
-
WaterProof (Soft)
-
Yes
-
Micro-Texture (Hard)
-
Yes
-
Anti-Fouling (Soft)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Type
-
USB-C & USB-A (USB-C : Data&Power / USB-A : Power)
-
DC Output
-
Max 5V 1.5A (Depends on USB on User's PC)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Dimension (WxHxD,mm)
-
880 x 350 x 6.9
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.2
-
Length : Contro Box to USB-C (m)
-
2.0
-
Length : USB-C to USB-A (mm)
-
120
FEATURES
-
RGB Lighting
-
Yes
-
Macro Hot Key
-
3ea (`22.10, UltraGear Studio)
-
USB Port
-
Yes (2ea/USB3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps))
GENERAL
-
Product Name
-
Gaming Mouse Pad
-
Year
-
Y22
Buy Directly
UGP90HB-B
LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad