24” IPS Gaming Monitor FHD
All Spec
-
Multi (Size(Inch / cm))
-
23.8"
-
Multi (Panel Type)
-
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
-
sRBG over 99%
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
-
6bit+A-FRC(8bit) , 16.7M colors
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
-
0.2745x0.2745
-
Multi (Aspect Ratio)
-
16:9
-
Multi (Resolution)
-
1920x1080
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
-
250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
-
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Multi (DFC)
-
Mega
-
Multi (GTG)
-
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
-
178/178(CR≥10)
-
Multi (Surface Treatment)
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
Multi (Curved)
-
N/A
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
-
Yes
-
Signal Input (DVI-D)
-
No
-
Signal Input (Composite)
-
No
-
Signal Input (S-Video)
-
No
-
Signal Input (Component)
-
No
-
Signal Input (SCART)
-
No
-
Signal Input (CI Slot)
-
No
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
-
Yes(ver1.4)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
-
Yes(x1, ver 1.2)
-
Signal Input (USB-C)
-
No
-
Signal Input (USB Hub)
-
No
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Audio Input (RCA)
-
No
-
Audio Input (PC Audio In)
-
No
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
-
No
-
Audio Input (Others)
-
No
-
Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])
-
No
-
Audio Output (RCA)
-
No
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output (Line-out)
-
No
-
Audio Output (Optical out)
-
No
-
Audio Output (Others)
-
No
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Type
-
No
-
Audio output (watt)
-
No
-
Others
-
No
-
Input/Output (Type)
-
Adpater
-
Input/Output (Input)
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output (Output)
-
19V/1.3A
-
Consumption (Normal On(typ.))
-
22W
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
-
0.3W under
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
-
0.3W under
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
D-sub (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
-
No
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
-
No
-
DVI-D (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
No
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920x1080@75Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
No
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
No
-
USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
No
-
PC (D-sub)
-
1920x1080/75hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920x1080/75Hz
-
PC (Display Port & USB-C)
-
1920x1080/75Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080P
-
Video (Component)
-
No
-
Video
-
No
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))
-
1
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Type)
-
Joystick
-
Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])
-
Bottom
-
Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))
-
White
-
Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))
-
Off
-
Languange (Country)
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Languange (Number of Language)
-
18
-
Picture (Picture Mode)
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)
-
Picture (Reader Mode)
-
Yes
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
-
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1
-
Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))
-
No
-
Sound (SRS)
-
No
-
Sound (Dolby Surround)
-
No
-
Sound (AVL (Auto Volume))
-
No
-
Sound (Equalizer)
-
No
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
-
Yes
-
General Function (HDCP)
-
Yes
-
General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))
-
Yes
-
General Function (Remote Control)
-
No
-
General Function (Key Lock)
-
Yes
-
General Function (Plug & Play)
-
Yes
-
General Function (Response Time Control)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Auto Resolution)
-
No
-
Special Feature (Color Calibrated)
-
No
-
Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)
-
No
-
Special Feature (Color Weakness)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Dual Controller)
-
No
-
Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))
-
No
-
Special Feature (Flicker safe)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (X)
-
No
-
Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)
-
No
-
Special Feature (Automatic Standby)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Six Axis Control)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Super Resolution+)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (True Color Finder)
-
No
-
Special Feature (True Color Pro)
-
No
-
Special Feature (4 screen split)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (On Screen Control)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Auto Brightness)
-
No
-
Special Feature (FreeSync)
-
Yes (HDMI/DP,~75Hz)
-
Special Feature (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (DAS Mode)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)
-
Yes
-
Special Feature (Crosshair)
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Glossy Black
-
B/Cover
-
Glossy Black
-
Stand
-
Black Texture(Front)
Glossy Black(Side/Back)
-
Base
-
Black Texture+Red Deco
-
Others
-
No
-
Base Detchable
-
←
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes / -2º ~ 15º
-
Swivel(Angle)
-
No
-
Height(mm)
-
No
-
Pivot
-
No
-
Dual Hinge
-
No
-
Others
-
No
-
Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Set (with Stand))
-
550.5*204.1*419.9
-
Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Set (without Stand))
-
550.5*85.5*332.1
-
Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Box)
-
619*395*131
-
Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Wall Mount size (mm))
-
No
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))
-
3.2
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))
-
2.8
-
Weight (Kg) (Box)
-
4.5
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
-
810/1710/1805
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
-
640/1408/1584
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
TCO
-
No
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
No
-
TUV-Ergo
-
No
-
undefined
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC(for china)
-
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
-
No
-
EPEAT(USA)
-
Yes(Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
-
Yes(Gold)
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
No
-
Medical Certificatioin
-
No
-
Windows
-
Yes(win 10)
-
Others
-
No
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
D-Sub
-
Option
-
DVI-D
-
No
-
HDMI
-
Option
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
No
-
Display Port
-
No
-
USB Type-C
-
No
-
PC Audio
-
No
-
RCA 3Line
-
No
-
RCA 5Line
-
No
-
Others
-
Cable Holder
-
Remote Controller
-
No
