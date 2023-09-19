We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Colour
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
On the Fast Track to Gaming Supremacy
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Immersive Gaming Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
