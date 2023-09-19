About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraGear Logo.
Gaming innovation beyond boundaries

Gaming innovation beyond boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, and pro-level customization, you're sure to gain an added edge.

Speed

165Hz
1ms MBR

Color

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 y sRGB 95% (Típ.)

Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium
165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid gaming motion

An ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can respond quickly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

Incredible speed to victory
1ms MBR

1m MBR ensures smoother gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. The most dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Feel actual combat with true colors
HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers can see all the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Gain an edge with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility

Officially verified NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, smoother and faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Dynamic Action Sync® presents action as it happens

Dynamic Action Sync® presents action as it happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.
See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
Crosshair® feature brings an accuracy advantage

Crosshair® feature brings an accuracy advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Stylish Design

Be sleek, chic and immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching, virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

