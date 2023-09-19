We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible, Adaptive-Sync UW-FHD
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2019
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
58W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
52W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.312 x 0.310
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.704
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
987 x 525 x 211
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
819.9 x 364.5 x 87
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
819.9 x 565.3 x 279.7(↑) 819.9 x 445.3 x 279.7(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.3
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
