Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34'' Curved UltraGear™ QHD HDR 10 160Hz Monitor with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand + LG Soundbar S20A

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

34'' Curved UltraGear™ QHD HDR 10 160Hz Monitor with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand + LG Soundbar S20A

34'' Curved UltraGear™ QHD HDR 10 160Hz Monitor with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand + LG Soundbar S20A

34GP63A.S20A
  • front
  • front
  • front
front
front
front

Key Features

  • 34" Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) Display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR 10
  • 160Hz Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • New Acoustic Package
  • AI Sound Pro
  • WOW Interface
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

34GP63A-B

34'' Curved UltraGear™ QHD HDR 10 160Hz Monitor with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand

left side

S20A

LG Soundbar S20A

Logo UltraGear™.
LG UltraGear™ Monitor Curved

*Simulated Image.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A

Balanced sound in a compact form

Experience what’s unexpected from a compact standalone soundbar. Clearer, more balanced sound fills your space and elevates your moment.

*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.

**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

1800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

45W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

42W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

3000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Curvature

1800R

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.07725 x 0.23175

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.42

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

986 x 524 x 212

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

809 x 358.9 x 91.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

809 x 572.9 x 312(↑) 809 x 462.9 x 312(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.7

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.9

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 