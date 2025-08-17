We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Products in this Bundle: 2
*Simulated Image.
*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.
**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.
- 34'' Curved UltraGear™ QHD HDR 10 160Hz Monitor with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand
- LG Soundbar S20A
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Curvature
1800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2022
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1800R
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 x 0.23175
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
86.42
Size [Inch]
34
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 572.9 x 312(↑) 809 x 462.9 x 312(↓)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.9
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
7W x 2
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
All Spec
