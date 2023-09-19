We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate .03ms Response Time
Get wrapped up in the action with the huge 45” 21:9 LG UltraGear™ monitor and the stunning picture quality of LG OLED technology. Gain a competitive advantage with an unprecedented 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time on an OLED. And with an 800R dramatic, sweeping curved OLED display, you’ll feel enveloped in the action from nearly every angle.
The Display
The Picture
The Speed
*Simulated Image
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%
Level Up With An Impeccable Picture
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%
Technology Focused On Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused On Fluid Gaming
**NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1.
**Graphics card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 are required to achieve up to 240Hz refresh rate support. Graphics card sold separately.
Designed For The Win
Lose yourself in the game with a virtually borderless, ultra-thin design that optimizes space within your battlestation. Easily make height, tilt and swivel adjustments to the display to be able to see and play exactly to your specs
**Headphones sold separately. For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
44.5
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
129W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
160
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.303 x 0.303
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
-
113
-
Size [Inch]
-
44.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1100 x 550 x 317
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
992.7 x 457 x 218
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
8.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
10.9
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
Buy Directly
45GR95QE-B
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate .03ms Response Time