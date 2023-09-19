We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Go Beyond Multitasking
Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor
The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.
Nano IPS™ Display
DCI-P3 98%
Reader mode
Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Just dive into the gaming with the outstanding graphic background provided by 144Hz of refresh rate, NVDIA G-sync® Compatible and AMD Free Sync™ as well as the gaming aid features.
Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Ergonomic Design
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
Enhanced flexibility offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of height, tilt and swivel, setting your monitor to fit into your optimal position.
