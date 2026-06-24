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LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch 240Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor│27G440A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0
LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch 240Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor│27G440A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0
27G440A-B
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*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Feel actual combat with vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison image showing a pilot in a fast jet cockpit. The left side labeled “Disabled” appears blurry with motion artifacts, while the right side labeled “Enabled” is sharp and clear, illustrating the benefit of motion optimization features on the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter Control, Seamless Switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 27G440A product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Compact and sleek
Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, pivot and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
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