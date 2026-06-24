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LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch 240Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor│27G440A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch 240Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor│27G440A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

27G440A-B
Front view of LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch 240Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor│27G440A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0 27G440A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
Front view of LG UltraGear™ G4 27-inch 240Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor│27G440A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0 27G440A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem

Key Features

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • HDMI™ 2.0 x2 / DispalyPort 1.4 x1 (with DSC)
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g440a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g440a gaming monitor.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27g440a gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27g440a gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A promotional graphic highlighting the key features of the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor: a 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) display, sRGB 99% (Typ.) color coverage, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, and HDMI 2.0 connectivity.

A promotional graphic highlighting the key features of the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor: a 27-inch FHD (1920x1080) display, sRGB 99% (Typ.) color coverage, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, and HDMI 2.0 connectivity.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Feel actual combat with vivid color

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Promotional image for the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor showing a vivid space battle scene with spaceships near a bright sun and asteroids. The bottom left highlights “sRGB 99%” and “IPS,” emphasizing accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles.

Promotional image for the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor showing a vivid space battle scene with spaceships near a bright sun and asteroids. The bottom left highlights “sRGB 99%” and “IPS,” emphasizing accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.
Promotional image for the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor featuring a futuristic motorcycle racing scene. The headline reads “Fluid gaming motion with 240Hz refresh rate,” highlighting smooth, crystal-clear visuals with reduced motion blur. Large “240Hz” text emphasizes the monitor’s fast refresh rate designed for immersive gameplay.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a 240Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison image showing a pilot in a fast jet cockpit. The left side labeled “Disabled” appears blurry with motion artifacts, while the right side labeled “Enabled” is sharp and clear, illustrating the benefit of motion optimization features on the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, highlighting the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor’s compatibility with both adaptive sync technologies for smoother, tear-free gaming.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, highlighting the LG UltraGear 27G440A monitor’s compatibility with both adaptive sync technologies for smoother, tear-free gaming.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter Control, Seamless Switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 27G440A product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Compact and sleek

Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, pivot and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

 -30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 21°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

130mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

Bi-Direction

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27g440a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.0 x2

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 

with DSC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

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