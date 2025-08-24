Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG) + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG) + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG) + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

27GS95QE.GRA
  • front
  • front
  • front
front
front
front

Key Features

  • Born to game
  • Brilliance to all your play
  • Ever bright OLED
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
More
Born to game

Born to game

The brighter OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG) response time.

 

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

(Typ.) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240Hz

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

Yes

USB A to B

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

USB Downstream Port

Yes

USB Upstream Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

31.8" x 7.1" x 20.9"

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

23.8" x 13.8" x 1.8"

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

23.8" x 22.6" x 10.2" (Up) 23.8" x 18.3" x 10.2" (Down)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

24.3 lbs

Weight without Stand [kg]

11.1 lbs

Weight with Stand [kg]

16.2 lbs

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

(Typ.) 275 cd/m² (Min.) 250 cd/m²

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1500000:1 (Typ.)

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

110.8 PPI

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240Hz

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Color Calibrated in Factory

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

FPS Counter

Yes

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

User Defined Key

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 