LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400 + 24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400
All Spec
Key Spec
Resolution
QHD
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
480Hz
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
-
Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
Display Port
-
Yes
HDMI
-
Yes
USB A to B
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
-
Yes
DP Version
-
2.1
Headphone out
-
Yes
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes
USB Upstream Port
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
32.3" x 7.2" x 20.9"
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
23.8" x 13.8" x 1.8"
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
23.8" x 22.8" x 9.8" (Up) 23.8" x 18.5" x 9.8" (Down)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
27.6 lbs
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
11.2 lbs
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
20.5 lbs
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
275cd/m² (Typ) / 250 cd/m² (Min)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1.5M:1 (Typ.)
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2292 x 0.2292
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
480Hz
Resolution
-
QHD
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG at Faster)
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
Yes
Color Weakness
-
Yes
Crosshair
-
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
FPS Counter
-
Yes
HDR 10
-
Yes
HDR Effect
-
Yes
HW Calibration
-
Yes
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
Yes
Reader Mode
-
Yes
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
User Defined Key
-
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
-
Height, Pivot, Swivel, Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100mm
POWER
AC Input
-
100-240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48.22 W
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
-
Yes
