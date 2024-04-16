Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate + LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

32GR93U-B.UGP90HB-B

Bundle Images
Products in this Bundle: 2

32GR93U-B

32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate
Top view of Upper-side with RGB Lighting

UGP90HB-B

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad
Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time

144Hz Refresh Rate

Display

32" UHD (3840X2160)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

UGP90HB-B-Keyboard, mouse and remote control on top of UltraGear ™ Gaming pad.


Gaming Pad
Gear Up, Game On

Design your desk to fit your gaming mood that set up your favorite gear with the UltraGear™ gaming pad.
FEATURES

RGB Lighting

Yes

Macro Hot Key

3ea (`22.10, UltraGear Studio)

USB Port

Yes (2ea/USB3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps))

GENERAL

Product Name

Gaming Mouse Pad

Year

Y22

MATERIAL & FINISH

Reversible

Yes (Hard/Soft)

Material (Hard)

PolyCarbonate

Material (Soft)

Fabric

WaterProof (Hard)

Yes

WaterProof (Soft)

Yes

Micro-Texture (Hard)

Yes

Anti-Fouling (Soft)

Yes

POWER

Type

USB-C & USB-A (USB-C : Data&Power / USB-A : Power)

DC Output

Max 5V 1.5A (Depends on USB on User's PC)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension (WxHxD,mm)

880 x 350 x 6.9

Weight (kg)

2.2

Length : Contro Box to USB-C (m)

2.0

Length : USB-C to USB-A (mm)

120

What people are saying