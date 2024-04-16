32GR93U-B.UGP90HB-B

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate + LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time
144Hz Refresh Rate
Display
32" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate
-
LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad
All Spec
All Spec
FEATURES
-
RGB Lighting
-
Yes
-
Macro Hot Key
-
3ea (`22.10, UltraGear Studio)
-
USB Port
-
Yes (2ea/USB3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps))
GENERAL
-
Product Name
-
Gaming Mouse Pad
-
Year
-
Y22
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Reversible
-
Yes (Hard/Soft)
-
Material (Hard)
-
PolyCarbonate
-
Material (Soft)
-
Fabric
-
WaterProof (Hard)
-
Yes
-
WaterProof (Soft)
-
Yes
-
Micro-Texture (Hard)
-
Yes
-
Anti-Fouling (Soft)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Type
-
USB-C & USB-A (USB-C : Data&Power / USB-A : Power)
-
DC Output
-
Max 5V 1.5A (Depends on USB on User's PC)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Dimension (WxHxD,mm)
-
880 x 350 x 6.9
-
Weight (kg)
-
2.2
-
Length : Contro Box to USB-C (m)
-
2.0
-
Length : USB-C to USB-A (mm)
-
120
What people are saying
-
