LG UltraGear™ 34-inch 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium + LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface

Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display
  • 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • 2.1ch Surround Sound
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view of 34G600A-B

34G600A-B

LG UltraGear™ 34-inch 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Front view of soundbar and subwoofer

S30A

LG Soundbar S30A with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface
UltraGear™ G6 Logo with UltraGear product image.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Soundbar S30A is placed in a plain background under lighting.

AI-optimized sound. The versatile companion for your LG TV.

Enjoy richer, more immersive 2.1ch sound powered by WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro

