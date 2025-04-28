Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + 24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + 24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + 24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

45GR75DC.24GS60F
  • front
  • front
  • front
front
front
front

Key Features

  • 45" DQHD 32:9 curved (3440x1440) display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • 200Hz refresh rate / 1ms response time
  • 23.8-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) Display
  • IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • 180Hz Refresh Rate
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

24GS60F-B

24” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Front view

45GR75DC-B

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

It shows 45GR75DC.

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.


Born to game

UltraGear™ gaming monitor.

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 