45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY

45GR75DC-B.S70T001
Key Features

  • 45" DQHD 32:9 curved (3440x1440) display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • 200Hz refresh rate / 1ms response time
  • Total Soundbar match for LG TVs designed to amplify LG TVs and the convenient LG QNED Synergy Bracket
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

45GR75DC-B

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and SubWoofer

S70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel S70TY
LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

