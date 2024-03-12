Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad

45GR75DC.UGP90HB

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad

bundle image

It shows 45GR75DC.

UGP90HB-B-Keyboard, mouse and remote control on top of UltraGear ™ Gaming pad.


Gaming Pad
Gear Up, Game On

Design your desk to fit your gaming mood that set up your favorite gear with the UltraGear™ gaming pad.
mnt-ultragear-pad

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This gaming pad works only when USB splitter cable (Type-A and Type-C) are connected to the PC together.
*Cable length - Control Box to USB Type-C: 2M, USB Type-C to USB Type-A: 120mm.
*The Keyboard and Mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Print

All Spec

Print

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Reversible

Yes (Hard/Soft)

Material (Hard)

PolyCarbonate

Material (Soft)

Fabric

WaterProof (Hard)

Yes

WaterProof (Soft)

Yes

Micro-Texture (Hard)

Yes

Anti-Fouling (Soft)

Yes

POWER

Type

USB-C & USB-A (USB-C : Data&Power / USB-A : Power)

DC Output

Max 5V 1.5A (Depends on USB on User's PC)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension (WxHxD,mm)

880 x 350 x 6.9

Weight (kg)

2.2

Length : Contro Box to USB-C (m)

2.0

Length : USB-C to USB-A (mm)

120

FEATURES

RGB Lighting

Yes

Macro Hot Key

3ea (`22.10, UltraGear Studio)

USB Port

Yes (2ea/USB3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps))

GENERAL

Product Name

Gaming Mouse Pad

Year

Y22

What people are saying

Buy Directly

bundle image

45GR75DC.UGP90HB

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate + LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad