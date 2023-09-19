About Cookies on This Site

48" UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

48GQ900-B

48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor

front view
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

47.53

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

330 (@SDR 25% APL)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

253W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

175W

Type

Built-in Power

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

264 (@SDR 25% APL)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

330 (@SDR 25% APL)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.274 x 0.274

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

138 (O/C)

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

0.1ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

120.7193

Size [Inch]

47.53

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1285 x 771 x 173

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

19.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

15.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

16.8

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

OverClocking

YES

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VRR

YES

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

300 x 200

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

Speaker

20W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)

Remote Controller

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(3ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

