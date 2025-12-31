About Cookies on This Site

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand + LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

32U889SA-W.GRAB001
Key Features

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Touch display
  • Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Portrait Mode adjustable stand with wheels
  • webOS
  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • AI Calibration
32U889SA-W

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
GRAB

LG xboom Grab tuned by will.i.am

Seamless flexibility for work and play

Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.

The picture shows a woman using a LG Smart Monitor Swing with a child, three people sharing a desk and looking at a LG Smart Monitor Swing, a man watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing screen with his dog, and another man doing his work on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

