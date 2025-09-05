We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand + LG XBOOM XL2S
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand + LG XBOOM XL2S
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand + LG XBOOM XL2S
32U889SA-W.XL2S
()
Products in this Bundle: 2
Seamless flexibility for work and play
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
- LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
- LG XBOOM XL2S
All Spec
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
AUDIO CONTROL
Mute
Yes
TUNER
Type
PLL
Band
FM
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Find Locally
Recommended Product