LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad

UGP90HB-B

UGP90HB-B

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad

Top view of Upper-side with RGB Lighting
UGP90HB-B-Keyboard, mouse and remote control on top of UltraGear ™ Gaming pad.


Gaming Pad
Gear Up, Game On

Design your desk to fit your gaming mood that set up your favorite gear with the UltraGear™ gaming pad.
mnt-ultragear-pad

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This gaming pad works only when USB splitter cable (Type-A and Type-C) are connected to the PC together.
*Cable length - Control Box to USB Type-C: 2M, USB Type-C to USB Type-A: 120mm.
*The Keyboard and Mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Large Enough for Gaming

The UltraGear™ gaming pad supports sufficient size for various gaming peripherals settings and comfortable mouse tracking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

UGP90HB-B-UltraGear ™ Gaming pad with hard-type (upper-side) and soft-type (lower-side) design.

Choose Side for Your Style

By choosing a surface of reversible design, out of hard-type (upper-side) and soft-type (lower-side), the gamer can customize the playstyle. Also, It helps to reduce damage from water and scratch.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Upper-side (Hard-type / Sliding Surface): Micro-texture, Water-proof. Lower-side (Soft-type / Fabric Surface): Water-proof, Anti-fouling.
*The pad is included in the package and can purchase separately (replaceable).

RGB Ambient Lighting

Light Up Your Signature

With customizable RGB Lighting, gamers can decorate the gaming environment more trendy, and you can control lighting color easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Built-in USB Hub

Easy Connection with Gaming Peripherals

The USB port of this gaming pad supports USB 3.1 makes fast speed connection with various gaming peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and headset. Also, each USB port allows charging to connected devices (Max 7.5W).

*This feature works only when a USB splitter cable (Type-A and Type-C) are connected to the PC together.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
*The Gaming Peripherals are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Lighting function of buttons - M1: LED light On/Off, M2: change the lighting color, M3: change the lighting animation in order (CYCLING - WAVE - BREATHING).

UGP90HB-B-Top view of UltraGear ™ monitor, laptop, speakers, gaming pad, and mouse on black background.

*The above image shows the representative LG UltraGear™ products for illustrative purposes. For more information about those products, please visit LG.COM.

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Reversible

Yes (Hard/Soft)

Material (Hard)

PolyCarbonate

Material (Soft)

Fabric

WaterProof (Hard)

Yes

WaterProof (Soft)

Yes

Micro-Texture (Hard)

Yes

Anti-Fouling (Soft)

Yes

POWER

Type

USB-C & USB-A (USB-C : Data&Power / USB-A : Power)

DC Output

Max 5V 1.5A (Depends on USB on User's PC)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension (WxHxD,mm)

880 x 350 x 6.9

Weight (kg)

2.2

Length : Contro Box to USB-C (m)

2.0

Length : USB-C to USB-A (mm)

120

FEATURES

RGB Lighting

Yes

Macro Hot Key

3ea (`22.10, UltraGear Studio)

USB Port

Yes (2ea/USB3.1 Gen1 (5Gbps))

GENERAL

Product Name

Gaming Mouse Pad

Year

Y22

Top view of Upper-side with RGB Lighting

UGP90HB-B

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Pad