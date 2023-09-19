We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48” UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
47.53
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
138 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (GtG)
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
253W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
175W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.274 x 0.274
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
138 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
-
120.7193
-
Size [Inch]
-
47.53
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
15.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
16.8
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(3ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
300 x 200
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
20W x 2
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.