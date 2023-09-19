About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraWide™ 29'' FHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG UltraWide™ 29'' FHD IPS Display Monitor

29WQ500-B

LG UltraWide™ 29'' FHD IPS Display Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

Detailed Contrast

HDR10

Detailed Contrast

 

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

True Colors and Wide View

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

 

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively without shifting through programs.

 

See More, Do More

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Control with a Few Clicks

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

 

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

 

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

 

1ms MBR delivers smooth gameplay and reduces blurring and ghosting, giving gamers a competitive edge.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Fluid and Rapid Motion

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

 

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless and fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

 

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional image illustrates an LG model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

 

Black Stabilizer helps gamers avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

 

  • Off

  • On

Crosshair

Better Aim

 

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode

Flicker Safe

Reader Mode

 

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

 

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain, providing a comfortable working environment.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on the actual conditions the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

 

Sleek and Comfortable Design

Find your ideal viewing position with the tilting adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-side virtually borderless design.

3-side Borderless

3-side Borderless

Tilt

Tilt

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Manuals & Software Download

 

Download product manuals and software for your products.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

29" Flat

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Nits)

250

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

Frequency (Hz)

100Hz

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

1 (v2.0)

DisplayPort

1 (v1.4)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

22W

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W

STAND

Tilt

Yes

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

Set (with Stand)

688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8

Set (without Stand)

688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.5

Set (without Stand)

4.0

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

29WQ500-B

LG UltraWide™ 29'' FHD IPS Display Monitor